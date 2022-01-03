Brasada Capital Management LP Sells 1,102 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $537.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

