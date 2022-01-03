Brasada Capital Management LP Trims Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Brasada Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 957,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $28.83 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.