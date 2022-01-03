British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the November 30th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTAFF traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

