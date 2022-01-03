Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report sales of $269.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.23 million to $271.93 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $258.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.82. 334,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $73.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

