Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report sales of $275.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.40 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $220.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,487,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Paycom Software by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 47,792 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $10.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $404.94. The company had a trading volume of 611,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.58. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

