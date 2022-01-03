Brokerages Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Announce $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to announce $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $3.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $10.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $120.38. 16,773,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,752,451. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average is $167.61.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

