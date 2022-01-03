Brokerages Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.48 Million

Analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report sales of $8.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.45 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $28.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 642.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.29. 263,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,481. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $206.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 5.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

