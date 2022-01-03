Brokerages Expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.48 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report sales of $8.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.45 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $28.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $32.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.61 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $99.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 642.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.29. 263,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,481. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $206.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 5.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.