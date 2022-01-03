Brokerages Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.65 Million

Brokerages expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce sales of $195.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.20 million and the lowest is $194.70 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $191.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $761.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $754.60 million to $768.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $796.40 million, with estimates ranging from $788.70 million to $802.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48,813.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after buying an additional 1,103,174 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,068,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after buying an additional 306,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after buying an additional 257,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.53. 401,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

