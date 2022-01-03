Brokerages Set 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target at $44.25

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 53,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,255. 2U has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in 2U by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

