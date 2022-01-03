Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price at C$19.31

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.62. 98,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.93 and a 12 month high of C$19.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.87%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

