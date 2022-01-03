Brokerages Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT at $54.78

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PDCE stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.81. 27,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.98 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,959 shares of company stock worth $1,313,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PDC Energy by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PDC Energy by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

