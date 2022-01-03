BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Position Trimmed by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in BRP were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 8,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,426. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $63.54 and a one year high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

