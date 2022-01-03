BSC Station (BSCS) One Day Volume Hits $1.12 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, BSC Station has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BSC Station alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00065112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.32 or 0.08083452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00075489 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,327.80 or 1.00175527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007337 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSC Station directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSC Station should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSC Station using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSC Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSC Station and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.