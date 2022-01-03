Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $210.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $149.33 and a 52-week high of $223.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

