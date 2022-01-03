Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.22. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $88.78 and a 52 week high of $114.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.