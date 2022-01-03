Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $58.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Bumble has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after buying an additional 4,140,121 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after buying an additional 1,390,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after buying an additional 594,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,824,000 after buying an additional 1,354,655 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,904,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

