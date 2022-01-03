Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,175.83 ($29.25).

BRBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.21) to GBX 1,980 ($26.62) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,817.50 ($24.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($30.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,854.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,937.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 11.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.