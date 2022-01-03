Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Stake Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.33% of Business First Bancshares worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $577.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $149,119.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Drew C. Brees bought 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $100,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,293 shares of company stock worth $542,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

