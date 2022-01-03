Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Downgraded by CLSA

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) was downgraded by stock analysts at CLSA to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CLSA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 117,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,416. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,858,000.

