Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 21,450 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

