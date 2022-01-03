Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.49 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

