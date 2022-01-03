Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $166.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $263.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

