Calton & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.99 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $51.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

