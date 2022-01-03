Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

MA opened at $359.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $353.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

