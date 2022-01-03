Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,318 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BXMT opened at $30.62 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

