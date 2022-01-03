Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,262 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $7,827,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 148,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

