Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,597 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $27.15 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.83 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.15.

