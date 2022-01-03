Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 100,142 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,142 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 360,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,464,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.91.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.