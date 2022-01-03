Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 13,534 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,534 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after buying an additional 47,133 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after buying an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $180.03 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $136.28 and a 12 month high of $180.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.73.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.