Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,850,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the November 30th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,114. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 144,131 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 399,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

