Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Increased to Buy at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$87.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$161.86.
CP stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$90.98. 718,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,220. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.34.
In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
