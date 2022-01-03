Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Increased to Buy at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$87.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$161.86.

CP stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$90.98. 718,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,220. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.34.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

