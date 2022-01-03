Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €71.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.67 ($81.44).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of COK stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €59.22 ($67.30). 42,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €43.02 ($48.89) and a fifty-two week high of €64.82 ($73.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €60.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.