CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$10.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.54.

DBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. lowered their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

TSE DBM traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.77. 192,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,433. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.00. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$673.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$595.10 million. Analysts predict that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

