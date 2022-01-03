Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,271. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $182.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average of $166.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.08.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

