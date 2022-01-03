Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Mark J. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 8,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4,377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 43,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,666,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,699 shares of company stock valued at $132,792,192. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,011. The firm has a market cap of $247.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.78, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.71. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

