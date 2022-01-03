Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 36 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after buying an additional 78,868 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

IWO stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,303. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $275.91 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $302.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

