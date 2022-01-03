Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 28.6% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,277,000.

VTI stock opened at $241.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

