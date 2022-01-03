Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 183,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 77,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.02 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $54.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.33.

