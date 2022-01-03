CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Robert W. Baird

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.45.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $130.23 on Thursday. CarMax has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,678,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 630,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,665,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.