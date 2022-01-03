Ceera Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 790 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $283.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.35 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.