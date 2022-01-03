Ceera Investments LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.7% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $568.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $531.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

