Ceera Investments LLC Invests $7.33 Million in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ceera Investments LLC owned about 0.37% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

PULS stock opened at $49.49 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65.

