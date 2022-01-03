Ceera Investments LLC Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in H&R Block by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 835,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in H&R Block by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 444,997 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.53.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

