Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Celanese by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 1,472.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after buying an additional 162,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.66. 4,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,894. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

