Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.25. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 24,605 shares.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Truist raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,884 shares of company stock worth $837,330 in the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. State Street Corp raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after buying an additional 1,749,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,716,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
