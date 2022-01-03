Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $5.98

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.98, but opened at $6.25. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 24,605 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Truist raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,884 shares of company stock worth $837,330 in the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. State Street Corp raised its position in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after buying an additional 2,535,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after buying an additional 1,749,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,716,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

