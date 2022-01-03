Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 794.1% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.17. 98,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,265. Central Securities has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Central Securities in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in Central Securities in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

