Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY remained flat at $$3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

