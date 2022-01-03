Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2022

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 1,145.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of CPYYY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.85. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.