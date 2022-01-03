Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 1,145.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of CPYYY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.85. 3,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

