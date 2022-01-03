Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $94,327.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of Change Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 82,934 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -142.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.09 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

