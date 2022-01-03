Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,136 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 517.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,136 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 530.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 86,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 473.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $66.00 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $63.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.